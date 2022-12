The Rutgers Football coaching staff continues to send out new offers in the class of 2023 as they hope to add to their current 17 prospect CHOP23 recruiting class.

One of those newest offers sent out was to Martin High School (TX) wide receiver Ismael Smith Flores who earned an offer from Rutgers a few days ago.

“Coach (Joe) Susan facetimed me on my way home from a basketball game,” Smith Flores told TKR. “We had a conversation and that led to him offering me.”