2023 in-state standout JaSiré Peterson recommits to Rutgers Football

He talked about what never led him away from the hometown school.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder visited Rutgers three times in the two and a half months since he decommitted, with the latest trip coming today.

After decommitting in January, Union City (NJ) 2023 product JaSiré Peterson is back on board with the Scarlet Knights.

“I have faith in Coach [Marquise] Watson and Coach [Greg] Schiano to guide me,” he told The Knight Report. “The whole time I was uncommitted, they wanted me to hurry up and come back as soon as possible. They’re ecstatic. I’m glad that I finally came to a decision. I can’t wait to get on campus.”

Peterson gave Penn State and Pittsburgh long looks, making trips to each school and even yielding an offer from the Panthers. Trust in the Rutgers’ staff mattered, but so did location.

“I paid those schools a lot of attention,” he said. “It came down to me being close to my mom. I don’t want her wasting money and traveling to see me play. It’s convenient to have her nearby at Rutgers.”

The final twist prior to Peterson’s commitment is the new plan of using him on the defensive line.

He plays both ways for the Soaring Eagles, so he doesn’t envision a difficult adjustment when the time comes. He expects Watson to be someone to lean on along the way.

“I’m completely ready,” he said. “Most of my focus this season is going to be getting me prepared to play defensive line at Rutgers.

“Coach Watson and I are really tight and he will help me. That’s the best way I can describe it. Whenever we talk, it’s him recruiting me and telling me the plan once I get there. He makes sure that I’m always okay. My mom loves him too.”

In the meantime, he’s ready for his senior year on the roof.

“I’m doing whatever it takes to help my team win a state championship my senior year.”