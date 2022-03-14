2023 in-state OL Logan Howland talks Rutgers offer, recent campus visit

Just a year ago, the TKR staff was talking about tight end prospect Logan Howland out of Westfield High School (NJ) as a potential recruit for Rutgers Football.

Fast forward a year later and now here we are talking about recently reclassified offensive lineman Logan Howland and his new offer from the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle has bulked up this offseason and switched positions as he is now playing offensive tackle for the Hun School and has caught the notice of several coaches, including RFootball HC Greg Schiano.

“Coach (Greg) Schiano called me last night around 10 o’clock,” Howland told TKR. “We talked for a little bit and then he offered me. He told me that I need to keep eating like I’ve been and workout like a monster. He’s a very personal coach, which I really appreciate and admire about him. He tells you how it is and doesn’t care whether it hurts your feelings or ego.”