Rutgers Basketball has landed their second verbal commitment in the class of 2023 as McEachern High School (GA) point guard Jamichael Davis has announced his decision via social media today.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard prospect is off to a hot start so far this season for his new high school, McEachern High School. In the team's most recent game versus Grovetown (GA), Davis finished with 18 points.

The Georgia native just joined the McEachern High School program this offseason. He joins a roster that features AAU teammate and five-star Rutgers target Airious "Ace" Bailey along several other big name prospects such as JD Palm, Moses Hipps and several others.

Stay tuned for more on Davis as TKR hoops recruiting analyst Zach Smart will have a full breakdown of his game soon.