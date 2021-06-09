2023 four-star Will Norman recaps Wednesday trip to Rutgers
One of Rutgers' top targets in the class of 2023 is defensive tackle Will Norman of St. Thomas More in Connecticut. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder is originally from South Jersey and is fairly new to th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news