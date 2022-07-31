2023 four-star LeBron James Jr. enticed by Rutgers' development
2023 Rivals150 four-star, LeBron James Jr, needs no introduction. The 6-foot-2 lead guard, son of LeBron James, from Chatsworth, California is a top sixty recruit and an extremely talented player in his own right.
James' offer list is not what one would expect from some ranked inside the top 100, with only one offer from NC Central, but reported interest from some of the best programs across the country. Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, and UCLA are some of the programs interested in James, as is Rutgers.
