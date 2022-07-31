 TheKnightReport - 2023 four-star LeBron James Jr. enticed by Rutgers' development
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-31 10:05:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2023 four-star LeBron James Jr. enticed by Rutgers' development

Davis Moseley • TheKnightReport
Basketball Recruiting Analyst

2023 Rivals150 four-star, LeBron James Jr, needs no introduction. The 6-foot-2 lead guard, son of LeBron James, from Chatsworth, California is a top sixty recruit and an extremely talented player in his own right.

James' offer list is not what one would expect from some ranked inside the top 100, with only one offer from NC Central, but reported interest from some of the best programs across the country. Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, and UCLA are some of the programs interested in James, as is Rutgers.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}