2023 Florida RB Jackson recaps Rutgers visit, set to check out Kansas State

Rutgers Football played host to a couple of official visitors earlier this week for a midweek trip to Piscataway. One of the top recruits on campus was Florida running back Joe Jackson who is arguably the Scarlet Knights top target at the position currently.

The 6-foot, 180-pound all-purpose back spoke with The Knight Report following the trip to campus.

“It was a great visit to campus,” Jackson told TKR. “The people there are great. My favorite part was seeing the school itself and the history behind it.”