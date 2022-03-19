2023 Florida RB Chris Johnson building bond with Rutgers, planning to visit

One of Rutgers Football’s top targets at running back in the class of 2023, Florida’s very own Christopher Johnson Jr. has been in contact with the staff recently as he plans to visit campus soon.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound running back spoke with The Knight Report’s Richie Schnyderite at the recent Rivals Camp down in Miami, Florida.

“Recruiting is going good right now,” Johnson told TKR. “It’s a process, but it’s starting to blow up a bit. I’m hearing the most from Rutgers, Louisville and Georgia.”