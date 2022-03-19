 2023 Florida RB Chris Johnson building bond with Rutgers, planning to visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-19 07:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 Florida RB Chris Johnson building bond with Rutgers, planning to visit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

One of Rutgers Football’s top targets at running back in the class of 2023, Florida’s very own Christopher Johnson Jr. has been in contact with the staff recently as he plans to visit campus soon.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound running back spoke with The Knight Report’s Richie Schnyderite at the recent Rivals Camp down in Miami, Florida.

“Recruiting is going good right now,” Johnson told TKR. “It’s a process, but it’s starting to blow up a bit. I’m hearing the most from Rutgers, Louisville and Georgia.”

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}