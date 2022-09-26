Estero High School (FL) defensive back Jason Duclona took to Twitter today to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.

Duclona said the following via social media after announcing his decommitment from the program.

"First I'd like to thank the Rutgers community and coach (Greg) Schiano for blessing me with the opportunity to play at the next level. I also would like to thank the Rutgers coaching staff for coaching me throughout the process and helping me.

But after many thoughts and discussions, I'd like to say I will be decommitting from Rutgers University and will be opening back up my recruitment.

The love Scarlet Nation had for me was truly amazing, but at the end of the day I ahve to what's best for me and my future. Thank you, forever grateful."