2023 Florida DB Jason Duclona decommits from Rutgers Football
Estero High School (FL) defensive back Jason Duclona took to Twitter today to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.
Duclona said the following via social media after announcing his decommitment from the program.
"First I'd like to thank the Rutgers community and coach (Greg) Schiano for blessing me with the opportunity to play at the next level. I also would like to thank the Rutgers coaching staff for coaching me throughout the process and helping me.
But after many thoughts and discussions, I'd like to say I will be decommitting from Rutgers University and will be opening back up my recruitment.
The love Scarlet Nation had for me was truly amazing, but at the end of the day I ahve to what's best for me and my future. Thank you, forever grateful."
Now the 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back prospect originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in the middle of June and seemed excited to join the program, however he will now explore some other options.
Since posting his decommitment, Duclona has announced new offers from Central Florida and Mississippi State. Expect a few more programs to throw their hat in the right for the high three-star defensive back prospect as well.
Stay tuned for more on Duclona and where Rutgers Football could look to next for a new defensive back recruit right here on The Knight Report!
