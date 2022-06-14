2023 Florida DB Jason Duclona commits to Rutgers Football, details decision

"Rutgers just felt like this is the place I need to go," the three-star prospect told The Knight Report. "God was giving me signs (this past weekend) and I would be dumb not to listen. Also, the staff and I have a close relationship. We're almost like family now."

You can make that five commitments now, as Estero (FL) 2023 cornerback Jason Duclona just announced his pledge to the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers had a huge official visit weekend this past Friday to Sunday, landing multiple commitments from the group of 13 that was on campus.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound corner is going to arrive On The Banks with some high aspirations for the program and his own career at the college level.

"My goal is to go win a national championship," he stated. "Individually, I am just going to focus on getting better. It would be great if that results with me going to the league one day. I also want to get a good education."

Now that Duclona has pledged to the Knights, is his recruitment done and over with, or is the door still cracked for other programs to try and pry open?

"You never know what could happen in the future, but right now I'm 100-percent focused on Rutgers," he responded when asked.

And, finally, Duclona had a simple message for "Chop Nation".

"Get ready, I'm coming!," he exclaimed.