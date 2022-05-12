2023 Florida DB Bo Mascoe earns Rutgers offer, sets official visit

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – There are ballhawks at the high school level and then there are guys like Bo Mascoe that take their craft to an art form. Roaming around the secondary for Osceola High School, the 2023 talent swiped seven passes with 11 PBUs while putting an end to 41 plays.

Before entering into his senior year, Mascoe is ready to start taking official visits starting with Rutgers.