2023 Florida ATH Vilay Nakkoun Jr. talks first offer from Rutgers Football

After spending time on the phone with the Rutgers Football coaching staff, class of 2023 athlete Vilay Nakkoun Jr. took to social media to announce his first ever scholarship offer from the Scarlet Knights football program.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete plays for Orlando Christian Prep down in Central Florida and was very excited when he discovered the news.

“I had a great conversation on the phone with coach (Greg) Schiano,” Nakkoun Jr. told TKR. “After that he ended up offering me a scholarship. It felt great for sure to get the offer. Coach made me feel like family right away.”