2023 five-star Baye Fall's eyes opened following Rutgers official visit
2023 Rivals150 five-star Baye Fall, is a tip-top priority for Coach Steve Pikiell and Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights aren't the only ones fighting for Fall either.
The 6-foot-10 big man boasts nearly 25 offers from some of the top programs around the country.
Programs like Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and USC have all made it official by offering Fall.
Despite bolstering a recruitment with 20+ schools involved, three programs have separated themselves from the pack for Fall.
The Knight Report was able to get in contact with Fall's guardian, Greg Willis, to recap and re-evaluate the recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news