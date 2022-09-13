2023 Rivals150 five-star Baye Fall, is a tip-top priority for Coach Steve Pikiell and Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights aren't the only ones fighting for Fall either.

The 6-foot-10 big man boasts nearly 25 offers from some of the top programs around the country.

Programs like Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and USC have all made it official by offering Fall.

Despite bolstering a recruitment with 20+ schools involved, three programs have separated themselves from the pack for Fall.

The Knight Report was able to get in contact with Fall's guardian, Greg Willis, to recap and re-evaluate the recruitment.