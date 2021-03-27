2023 DL James Heard sold on Rutgers culture, Fran Brown
The 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes were hammered by the coronavirus as prospects lost a valuable stretch to make visits, but with the summer looking like the timeline for the end of the dead peri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news