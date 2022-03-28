The Under Armour Next regional camp made its annual stop in the Northeast this past weekend as some of the top high school kids from around the region came out to show off their skills.

One of the top local prospects in attendance was DeMatha Catholic’s very own Tosin Babalade who walked away with offensive lineman MVP honors following a dominant performance in just about every single one of his reps.

After the camp, TKR was able to catch up with the 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle to talk about his recruitment, recent campus visits and more.

“RIght now I’m hearing the most from Rutgers, Miami, Maryland, Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Boston College,” said Babalade.