Rutgers hosted a number of big visitors this weekend, with Brooklyn (NY) Canarsie 2023 defensive end Dillan Fontus being one of them.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder landed an offer from RU about a month ago and made his second visit On The Banks this season for the game against Wisconsin on Saturday.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!