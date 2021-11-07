2023 DE Fontus continues to get comfortable with Rutgers on latest visit
Rutgers hosted a number of big visitors this weekend, with Brooklyn (NY) Canarsie 2023 defensive end Dillan Fontus being one of them.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder landed an offer from RU about a month ago and made his second visit On The Banks this season for the game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news