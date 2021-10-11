Rutgers Football hosted a number of visitors for its game this past weekend against Michigan State.

Among those in attendance was 2023 DB Moussa Kane of Blair Academy (NJ), who landed an offer from the Scarlet Knights this past summer.

It was the first game visit On The Banks for Kane as a recruit and he enjoyed his time in SHI Stadium.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE