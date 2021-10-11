2023 DB target Moussa Kane details weekend visit with Rutgers Football
Rutgers Football hosted a number of visitors for its game this past weekend against Michigan State.
Among those in attendance was 2023 DB Moussa Kane of Blair Academy (NJ), who landed an offer from the Scarlet Knights this past summer.
It was the first game visit On The Banks for Kane as a recruit and he enjoyed his time in SHI Stadium.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news