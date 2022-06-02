2023 DB Ian Strong talks Rutgers Football commitment

"They were all together in a meeting when I told them and they all started cheering," Strong told TKR. "End of the day I couldn't say no to family. The Rutgers staff welcomes you with open arms and sat down with my mom and I to explain exactly how it’s gonna go and I loved it."

Rutgers Football has landed their second verbal commitment of the day as 2023 St. Anthony's (NY) defensive back Ian Strong has verbally committed to the program moments ago.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound safety prospect Ian Strong earned his offer after a strong performance at camp last night in front of the staff.

"The staff brought me to see coach (Greg) Schiano following the camp," said Strong. "I had a huge smile on my face when he told me the news about my offer, all day they made me felt part of the Rutgers family. The thing I like the most about them is the culture. Also the campus has everything that an athlete needs."

With another New York prospect on the board for Rutgers Football, Strong is hoping he can help convince one of his teammates in Korey Duff to join him with the Scarlet Knights.

"Right now I'm working on KJ Duff," he said. "We need him to join the family. My message to him is, we had an amazing time in high school, so why not continue this in college."

Stay tuned for more on Strong and Rutgers Football recruit scoop on the TKR forums listed below!