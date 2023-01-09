Not too long after the commitment, Ndongo spoke with TKR about his commitment.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man prospect chose the Scarlet Knights over 16 other scholarship offers, but more specifically beating out Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska and San Diego for his services.

Rutgers Basketball has landed their third verbal commitment in the class of 2023 as Colorado Prep (CO) forward Baye Ndongo has announced his decision via social media today.

"Rutgers is a really good school," Ndongo told TKR. "I like the coaching staff and how they want to play me, also they want to help me achieve my goals in life. Plus they have a good reputation with international kids like me."

As mentioned above, one reason Ndongo liked Rutgers was because of the way they want to use him on the court.

"I'll play as a three and four role," said Ndono. "I will kind of play like everything."

Now Ndongo was recently on campus for an unofficial visit back on December 30th for the Scarlet Knights game versus Coppin State and that's what sealed the deal.

“It went really good,” he said. “I like all of the coaching staff. They are honest with me and I like how they coach the players. We talked a lot about basketball and how I can get better everyday and get a good education too."

Now the Senegal native joins a 2023 Rutgers Basketball recruiting class that also features four-star forward Gavin Griffiths and three-star guard Jamichael Davis.

Stay tuned for more on Ndongo as TKR hoops recruiting analyst Zach Smart will have a full breakdown of his game soon.