2023 ATH Vilay Nakkoun Jr. details Rutgers commitment

"Rutgers always showed love to me since they offered me," Nakkoun Jr. told TKR. "They always kept in touch with both my family and I. They reached out every week, connected with me to make sure I was always good. They continued to make me feel like family. The coaching staff over there just built a good relationship and foundation with me. It all meant a lot to my family and myself."

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete is able to play a couple of different positions at the next level, but he currently plays quarterback for Orlando Christian Prep School down in Orlando, Florida.

Rutgers Football continues to add to their CHOP23 recruiting class today as multi-purpose athlete Vilay Nakkoun Jr. has verbally committed to the program today via social media.

The 6-fpot-1, 175-pound athlete went on to talk about the tight bond he built with the staff, especially wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw.

“Coach shaw , the wide receivers coach is my main recruiter,” said Nakkoun. “Ever since he found me and recruited me, he has shown me that he really thinks i can be an elite player at the next level. He truly believes in me. He checks in on me daily and we have built a close bond with each other. He has so much love and respect for my family and I, that just means a lot to me.”

Nakkoun has never been to campus before, but he plans on getting up to Piscataway in a couple of weeks, as he will be on official visit with some of the program's other top targets on June 21st.

"Rutgers has been keeping touch with me a lot lately, making sure that I'm good and everything," he said. "They are all ready to meet me and they are very excited for me to finally get up there."

Stay tuned for more on Nakkoun's and Rutgers Football recruit scoop on the TKR forums listed below!