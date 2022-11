Class of 2023 athlete Dante Barone has announced via social media today that he has flipped his commitment from Rutgers Football to the University of Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect committed to the Scarlet Knights back in early June and was projected to play a unique role for the offense as a fullback / h-back type of player. However that will no longer be the case as he intends to play his college ball with the Quakers.

Now the good news for the Scarlet Knights is that they now have another open scholarship for the 2023 class whether that be for a high school prospect or a transfer portal guy.

Stay tuned for more on Barone and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!