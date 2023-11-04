While Rutgers is filled with underclassmen and newcomers at guard, it presents much experience at forward considering it brings back Mawot Mag, Aundre Hyatt, Oskar Palmquist and Antonio Chol.

Mag’s 2022-23 season has been well-documented as he started the first 23 games for the Scarlet Knights before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the team’s 61-55 win over Michigan State. If Mag’s impact on the Scarlet Knights was not known before the injury, it was understood afterward as they finished the season losing eight of their last 11 games and missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Prior to the injury, Mag was starting to show just how impactful of a two-way player he could be as he averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. He also provided an additional layer for the Scarlet Knights that complemented two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell. Now that McConnell is no longer with the program, Mag will likely be asked to slide into the role of a defensive stalwart for Rutgers. However, considering the size, talent, and experience Mag brings into his senior season, one would imagine that role will fit him like a glove and he will continue being the ultimate “glue guy” for the Scarlet Knights.

Now entering his third season with the program and final year of eligibility, Hyatt will look for a breakout campaign with the Scarlet Knights as they seek to run more of an up-tempo offense. Hyatt played in 34 games last season and started 17 of them while averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and shot 37.4 percent from the field. Hyatt showed just how effective he can be with the ball in his hands at times as he posted double-figures in 16 games, including a career-high 24 in the team’s 82-72 loss to Nebraska. Similar to Mag, Hyatt brings along veteran leadership and an understanding of the Big Ten that should prove to be valuable once the dog days of the season start to hit.



Oskar Palmquist returns to the Scarlet Knights for his fifth season and not only brings even more experience for the team, but a valuable locker room presence as well. After transferring to Elon on May 5th, Palmquist decided to re-enter the portal and rejoin the Scarlet Knights on August 6th, completing the team’s 2023-24 roster. Palmquist is coming off a season where he appeared in 21 games, while making two starts, and averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. He shot 12-for-33 from three and recorded a career-high 13 points in the team’s 90-55 win over Minnesota on Feb. 1. While Palmquist’s stats might not jump off the page, he has shown he can be a steady presence for Rutgers and a player who will fill a role once his number is called upon. As Mag continues to recover from his ACL injury, Palmquist will likely see his role expand and prove to be a pivotal piece for the Scarlet Knights both on and off the court.