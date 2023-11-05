Unlike its other positions, Rutgers’ pecking order at center is cut and dry with the trio of Cliff Omoruyi , Antwone Woolfolk , and Emmanuel Ogbole .

Omoruyi returns for his senior season with the Scarlet Knights with expectations he will be one of the top players in the Big Ten. Omoruyi enters the season as a preseason all-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive year as well as a preseason top-20 contender for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award.

Omoruyi is coming off a campaign where he averaged 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game for the Scarlet Knights. He also finished with 72 blocks, ranking 15th in the nation and third in the Big Ten, and 325 rebounds which tied him for 17th in the country.

While Rutgers looks to feature a different offensive style than in years past, it is hard to imagine Omoruyi will not continue having a large impact on games on both ends of the court.

Omoruyi also became the first player in program history to be selected Preseason First-Team All-Big Ten in the 2022-23 season and was the first player to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots since Keith Hughes in 1990-1991. He currently ranks ninth in team history in blocks (128) and has the third-best field goal percentage in school history (56.3%).