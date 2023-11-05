2023-24 Rutgers Basketball Position Preview: Centers
Unlike its other positions, Rutgers’ pecking order at center is cut and dry with the trio of Cliff Omoruyi, Antwone Woolfolk, and Emmanuel Ogbole.
Omoruyi returns for his senior season with the Scarlet Knights with expectations he will be one of the top players in the Big Ten. Omoruyi enters the season as a preseason all-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive year as well as a preseason top-20 contender for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award.
Omoruyi is coming off a campaign where he averaged 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game for the Scarlet Knights. He also finished with 72 blocks, ranking 15th in the nation and third in the Big Ten, and 325 rebounds which tied him for 17th in the country.
While Rutgers looks to feature a different offensive style than in years past, it is hard to imagine Omoruyi will not continue having a large impact on games on both ends of the court.
Omoruyi also became the first player in program history to be selected Preseason First-Team All-Big Ten in the 2022-23 season and was the first player to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots since Keith Hughes in 1990-1991. He currently ranks ninth in team history in blocks (128) and has the third-best field goal percentage in school history (56.3%).
While Omoruyi figures to get a bulk of the playing team at center, Woolfolk also expects to have a big impact on the Scarlet Knights whether it be in backup duties or elsewhere on the court.
Woolfolk finished his freshman campaign with Rutgers playing in 32 of 34 games while averaging 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and shot 67.3 percent from the field. He also recorded a career-high 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the team’s 90-57 win over Coppin State on Dec. 30.
Standing at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Woolfolk adds a layer of versatility for the Scarlet Knights and will look to continue his upward trajectory behind one of the best big men the conference has to offer.
Despite going into the season third on the depth chart, Ogbole adds a level of intrigue for Rutgers considering the size and strength he possesses. At 6-foot-11, 242 pounds, Ogbole joined Rutgers following one season at Monroe College where he played in 24 games, starting 22 of them, and averaged 12.3 points per game along with 8.2 rebounds. He also led his team in field goal percentage, shooting 69.3 percent.
In addition, Ogbole got it done for his squad on the defensive end by collecting 49 blocks and 19 steals. He was also the team leader in rebounds and blocks per game (2.0). He tallied double figures in 18 games and ranked sixth in the nation in junior college field goal percentage.
Similar to Mawot Mag, Ogbole looks to recover from a torn ACL he sustained last season and add to a Scarlet Knights team that hopes to return to the NCAA Tournament. He also brings along a fascinating journey from Aune-Adoka, Nigeria to Piscataway.
