2022 WR Amarion Brown won't enroll at Rutgers, set to join JUCO program
One of Rutgers Football's top recruit in the class of 2022, wide receiver Amarion Brown will not enroll with the university and will instead enroll at junior college down in Kansas.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound receiver recruit was one of the top prospects for the Scarlet Knights No. 40 overall ranked recruiting class.
The CHOP22 class featured three other four-star recruits as running back Samuel Brown, defensive end Kenny Fletcher and linebacker Anthony Johnson were the other three highly ranked recruits. All three of those prospects have either enrolled at Rutgers this past spring or they will be joining the rest of the guys at some point this summer.
As of now, the expectation is for Brown to enroll at Highland Community College down in Highland, Kansas for the upcoming season.
