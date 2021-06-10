One of the top prospects in New Jersey for the class of 2022, defensive end Pat Caughey took a trip to Rutgers on Thursday morning for the first time in over a year and came away impressed.

“I really wanted to make the trip to campus today because I haven't seen the place since pre-covid,” Caughey told TKR. “I was really excited to see all the coaches and to let them see the progress that I have made over the past year.”

