 TheKnightReport - 2022 Rutgers Football Scarlet-White spring game stats
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 08:23:30 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Rutgers Football Scarlet-White spring game stats

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football had their annual Scarlet-White spring game this past weekend and all things considered the team looked pretty good as the Scarlet team defeated the White team by a final score of 16-14.

With that being said here's the final stats from the game.

SCARLET TEAM

QUARTERBACKS

Gavin Wimsatt: 9-of-16 for 118yds / 1 TD & 1INT

Gavin Rupp: 5-of-8 for for 26yds

Noah Vedral: 4-of-8 for 39yds

RUNNING BACKS

Kyle Monangai: 7 rushes for 65yds

Parker Day: 8 rushes for 58yds

Noah Vedral: 3 rushes for 14yds

Gavin Wimsatt: 2 rushes for 10yds

WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS

Sean Ryan: 4 rec. for 48yds

Victor Konopka: 4 rec. for 38yds

Matt Alaimo: 3 rec. for 23yds

Christian Dremel: 2 rec. for 43yds

Jordan Kinsler: 1 rec. for 21yds

Isaiah Washington: 1 rec. for 15yds

Kyle Monangai: 1 rec. for 1yd / 1TD

DEFENSE

Max Melton: 4.5 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Austin Dean: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFLs

Desmond Igbinosun: 3.5 tackles

Rani Abdulaziz: 3 tackles

Ifeanyi Maijeh: 3 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2.5 TFLs

Anthony Johnson: 3 tackles

Thomas Amankwaa: 2.5 tackles

Henry Hughes: 2 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 TFLs

Todd Bowles Jr.: 2 tackles

Robert Longerbeam: 2 tackles, 1 INT

Dami Awoyinfa: 2 tackles, 1.0 TFL

Q'yaeir Price: 2 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 TFLs

Stanley Dennis II: 1.5 tackles

Keenan Reid: 1 tackle

Kenny Fletcher 1 tackle

Aaron Lewis: 0.5 tackles

Ryan Keeler: 0.5 tackles

Adrian Taffe: 1 pass breakup

KICKING/PUNTING

Guy Fava: 33yd field goal attempt (GOOD)

Adam Korsak: 4 punts for 160yds (AVG: 40.0)

Michael O'Connor: 1 punt for 43yds (AVG: 43.0)


WHITE TEAM

QUARTERBACKS

Evan Simon: 12-of-19 for 109yds / 1INT

Noah Vedral: 5-of-8 for 80yds / 1TD

RUNNING BACKS

Al-Shadee Salaam: 5 rushes for 71yds

Jamier Wright-Collins: 7 rushes for 26yds

Noah Vedral: 2 rushes for 23yds / 1TD

WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS

Taj Harris: 5 rec. for 49yds / 1TD

Shameen Jones: 3 rec. for 67yds

Joshua Youngblood: 2 rec. for 29yds

Ahmirr Robinson: 1 rec. for 19yds

Johnny Langan: 3 rec. for 16yds

Jamier Wright-Collins: 3 rec. for 9yds

Connor Hebbler: 1 rec. for 5yds

DEFENSE

Kessawn Abraham: 6.5 tackles

Michael Robinson: 4.0 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Shaquan Loyal: 4.0 tackles

Amir Bryd: 3.0 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Damon Matthews: 2.5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup

Timmy Ward: 2.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL

Andrew Vince: 2.5 tackles

Joe Lusardi: 2.0 tackles

Troy Rainey: 2.0 tackles

Jordan Thompson: 2.0 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Deion Jennings: 2.0 tackles

Kyonte Hamilton: 1.5 tackles

Cam'Ron Stewart: 1.0 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1.0 TFL

Dominick Williams: 1.0 tackles

Rene Konga: 1.0 tackles

Shawn Collins: 0.5 tackles

KICKING/PUNTING

Guy Fava: 42yd field goal attempt (MISS)

Adam Korsak: 3 punts for 137yds (AVG: 45.7)

Michael O'Connor: 2 punts for 95yds (AVG: 47.5)

