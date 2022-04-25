2022 Rutgers Football Scarlet-White spring game stats
Rutgers Football had their annual Scarlet-White spring game this past weekend and all things considered the team looked pretty good as the Scarlet team defeated the White team by a final score of 16-14.
With that being said here's the final stats from the game.
SCARLET TEAM
QUARTERBACKS
Gavin Wimsatt: 9-of-16 for 118yds / 1 TD & 1INT
Gavin Rupp: 5-of-8 for for 26yds
Noah Vedral: 4-of-8 for 39yds
RUNNING BACKS
Kyle Monangai: 7 rushes for 65yds
Parker Day: 8 rushes for 58yds
Noah Vedral: 3 rushes for 14yds
Gavin Wimsatt: 2 rushes for 10yds
WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS
Sean Ryan: 4 rec. for 48yds
Victor Konopka: 4 rec. for 38yds
Matt Alaimo: 3 rec. for 23yds
Christian Dremel: 2 rec. for 43yds
Jordan Kinsler: 1 rec. for 21yds
Isaiah Washington: 1 rec. for 15yds
Kyle Monangai: 1 rec. for 1yd / 1TD
DEFENSE
Max Melton: 4.5 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Austin Dean: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFLs
Desmond Igbinosun: 3.5 tackles
Rani Abdulaziz: 3 tackles
Ifeanyi Maijeh: 3 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2.5 TFLs
Anthony Johnson: 3 tackles
Thomas Amankwaa: 2.5 tackles
Henry Hughes: 2 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 TFLs
Todd Bowles Jr.: 2 tackles
Robert Longerbeam: 2 tackles, 1 INT
Dami Awoyinfa: 2 tackles, 1.0 TFL
Q'yaeir Price: 2 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 TFLs
Stanley Dennis II: 1.5 tackles
Keenan Reid: 1 tackle
Kenny Fletcher 1 tackle
Aaron Lewis: 0.5 tackles
Ryan Keeler: 0.5 tackles
Adrian Taffe: 1 pass breakup
KICKING/PUNTING
Guy Fava: 33yd field goal attempt (GOOD)
Adam Korsak: 4 punts for 160yds (AVG: 40.0)
Michael O'Connor: 1 punt for 43yds (AVG: 43.0)
WHITE TEAM
QUARTERBACKS
Evan Simon: 12-of-19 for 109yds / 1INT
Noah Vedral: 5-of-8 for 80yds / 1TD
RUNNING BACKS
Al-Shadee Salaam: 5 rushes for 71yds
Jamier Wright-Collins: 7 rushes for 26yds
Noah Vedral: 2 rushes for 23yds / 1TD
WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS
Taj Harris: 5 rec. for 49yds / 1TD
Shameen Jones: 3 rec. for 67yds
Joshua Youngblood: 2 rec. for 29yds
Ahmirr Robinson: 1 rec. for 19yds
Johnny Langan: 3 rec. for 16yds
Jamier Wright-Collins: 3 rec. for 9yds
Connor Hebbler: 1 rec. for 5yds
DEFENSE
Kessawn Abraham: 6.5 tackles
Michael Robinson: 4.0 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Shaquan Loyal: 4.0 tackles
Amir Bryd: 3.0 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Damon Matthews: 2.5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup
Timmy Ward: 2.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
Andrew Vince: 2.5 tackles
Joe Lusardi: 2.0 tackles
Troy Rainey: 2.0 tackles
Jordan Thompson: 2.0 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Deion Jennings: 2.0 tackles
Kyonte Hamilton: 1.5 tackles
Cam'Ron Stewart: 1.0 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1.0 TFL
Dominick Williams: 1.0 tackles
Rene Konga: 1.0 tackles
Shawn Collins: 0.5 tackles
KICKING/PUNTING
Guy Fava: 42yd field goal attempt (MISS)
Adam Korsak: 3 punts for 137yds (AVG: 45.7)
Michael O'Connor: 2 punts for 95yds (AVG: 47.5)
