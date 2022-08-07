 2022 Rutgers Football roster by state / country
2022 Rutgers Football roster by state / country

The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2022 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from 15 different states and three countries.

While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.

NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the ScarletKnights.com website.

AUSTRAILIA (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Adam Korsak

P

SR

Flynn Appleby

P

FR
CANADA (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Wesley Bailey

DE

SO

Rene Konga

DT

SO

Dariel Djabome

LB

FR
IRLEAND (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jade McAtamney

K

JR

--------------------------------------------------------------


COLORADO (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Gus Zilinskas

OL

SO
CONNECTICUT (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Troy Rainey

DT

SO
FLORIDA (7)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Isaiah Washington

WR

JR

Joshua Youngblood

WR

JR

Curtis Dunlap Jr.

OL

SR

Dantae Chin

OL

FR

Mayan Ahanotu

DT

SR

Henry Hughes

DT

SO

Austin Dean

LB

SO
ILLINOIS (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Rashad Rochelle

WR

FR
INDIANA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Demetrious Allen

DE

FR
KENTUCKY (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Gavin Wimsatt

QB

FR
MARYLAND (4)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kamar Missouri

OL

SO

Reggie Sutton

OL

SR

Kyonte Hamilton

DL

SO

Zilan Williams

DB

FR
NEBRASKA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Noah Vedral

QB

SR
NEW JERSEY (37)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kyle Monagai

RB

SO

Al-Shadee Salaam

RB

SO

Jamier Wright-Collins

RB

SO

Taj Harris

WR

SR

Chris Long

WR

SO

Christian Dremel

WR

JR

Fitzroy Ledgister

WR

FR

Johnny Langan

TE

SR

Matt Alaimo

TE

SR

Victor Konopka

TE

SO

Mike Higgins

TE

FR

JD DiRenzo

OL

SR

Hollin Pierce

OL

SO

CJ Hanson

OL

JR

Bryan Felter

OL

SO

Mike Ciaffoni

OL

JR

Taj White

OL

FR

Nelson Monegro

OL

FR

Joe De Croce

OL

FR

Jacob Allen

OL

FR

Mohamed Toure

DE

JR

Aaron Lewis

DE

SO

Shawn Collins

DE

SO

Kenny Fletcher

DE

FR

Jordan Thompson

DE

SO

Q'yaeir Price

DT

FR

Keshon Griffin

DT

SO

Zaire Angoy

DT

SO

Tyreem Powell

LB

SO

Khayri Banton

LB

SO

Deion Jennings

LB

SR

Max Melton

DB

SO

Carnell Davis

DB

SO

Elijuwan Mack

DB

SO

Shaquan Loyal

DB

SO

Desmond Igbinosun

DB

SO

Zack Taylor

LS

SO
NEW YORK (9)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Aron Cruickshank

WR

SR

Shameen Jones

WR

SR

Sean Ryan

WR

SR

Ireland Brown

OL

JR

David Nwaogwugwu

OL

SR

Ifeanyi Maijeh

DT

SR

Moses Walker

LB

FR

Kessawn Abraham

DB

SR

Christian Izien

DB

SR
OHIO (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Shawn Munnerlyn

WR

SO

Kwabena Asamoah

OL

FR
PENNSYLVANIA (8)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Evan Simon

QB

SO

Aaron Young

RB

JR

Samuel Brown

RB

FR

Tyler Needham

OL

SO

Emir Stinette

OL

FR

Cam'ron Stewart

DL

SO

Anthony Johnson

LB

FR

Avery Young

DB

SR
VIRGINIA (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Robert Longerbeam

DB

SO

Max Patterson

DB

SO
WASHINGTON D.C. (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Christian Braswell

DB

SR
WISCONSIN (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Willie Tyler III

OL

SR

--------------------------------------------------------------

