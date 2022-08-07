2022 Rutgers Football roster by state / country
The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2022 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from 15 different states and three countries.
While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.
NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the ScarletKnights.com website.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Adam Korsak
|
P
|
SR
|
Flynn Appleby
|
P
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Wesley Bailey
|
DE
|
SO
|
Rene Konga
|
DT
|
SO
|
Dariel Djabome
|
LB
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jade McAtamney
|
K
|
JR
--------------------------------------------------------------
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Gus Zilinskas
|
OL
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Troy Rainey
|
DT
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Isaiah Washington
|
WR
|
JR
|
Joshua Youngblood
|
WR
|
JR
|
Curtis Dunlap Jr.
|
OL
|
SR
|
Dantae Chin
|
OL
|
FR
|
Mayan Ahanotu
|
DT
|
SR
|
Henry Hughes
|
DT
|
SO
|
Austin Dean
|
LB
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Rashad Rochelle
|
WR
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Demetrious Allen
|
DE
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Gavin Wimsatt
|
QB
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kamar Missouri
|
OL
|
SO
|
Reggie Sutton
|
OL
|
SR
|
Kyonte Hamilton
|
DL
|
SO
|
Zilan Williams
|
DB
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Noah Vedral
|
QB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kyle Monagai
|
RB
|
SO
|
Al-Shadee Salaam
|
RB
|
SO
|
Jamier Wright-Collins
|
RB
|
SO
|
Taj Harris
|
WR
|
SR
|
Chris Long
|
WR
|
SO
|
Christian Dremel
|
WR
|
JR
|
Fitzroy Ledgister
|
WR
|
FR
|
Johnny Langan
|
TE
|
SR
|
Matt Alaimo
|
TE
|
SR
|
Victor Konopka
|
TE
|
SO
|
Mike Higgins
|
TE
|
FR
|
JD DiRenzo
|
OL
|
SR
|
Hollin Pierce
|
OL
|
SO
|
CJ Hanson
|
OL
|
JR
|
Bryan Felter
|
OL
|
SO
|
Mike Ciaffoni
|
OL
|
JR
|
Taj White
|
OL
|
FR
|
Nelson Monegro
|
OL
|
FR
|
Joe De Croce
|
OL
|
FR
|
Jacob Allen
|
OL
|
FR
|
Mohamed Toure
|
DE
|
JR
|
Aaron Lewis
|
DE
|
SO
|
Shawn Collins
|
DE
|
SO
|
Kenny Fletcher
|
DE
|
FR
|
Jordan Thompson
|
DE
|
SO
|
Q'yaeir Price
|
DT
|
FR
|
Keshon Griffin
|
DT
|
SO
|
Zaire Angoy
|
DT
|
SO
|
Tyreem Powell
|
LB
|
SO
|
Khayri Banton
|
LB
|
SO
|
Deion Jennings
|
LB
|
SR
|
Max Melton
|
DB
|
SO
|
Carnell Davis
|
DB
|
SO
|
Elijuwan Mack
|
DB
|
SO
|
Shaquan Loyal
|
DB
|
SO
|
Desmond Igbinosun
|
DB
|
SO
|
Zack Taylor
|
LS
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
WR
|
SR
|
Shameen Jones
|
WR
|
SR
|
Sean Ryan
|
WR
|
SR
|
Ireland Brown
|
OL
|
JR
|
David Nwaogwugwu
|
OL
|
SR
|
Ifeanyi Maijeh
|
DT
|
SR
|
Moses Walker
|
LB
|
FR
|
Kessawn Abraham
|
DB
|
SR
|
Christian Izien
|
DB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Shawn Munnerlyn
|
WR
|
SO
|
Kwabena Asamoah
|
OL
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Evan Simon
|
QB
|
SO
|
Aaron Young
|
RB
|
JR
|
Samuel Brown
|
RB
|
FR
|
Tyler Needham
|
OL
|
SO
|
Emir Stinette
|
OL
|
FR
|
Cam'ron Stewart
|
DL
|
SO
|
Anthony Johnson
|
LB
|
FR
|
Avery Young
|
DB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Robert Longerbeam
|
DB
|
SO
|
Max Patterson
|
DB
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Christian Braswell
|
DB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Willie Tyler III
|
OL
|
SR
--------------------------------------------------------------
