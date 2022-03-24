2022 Rutgers Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

The 2022 offseason hasn't even started yet for the majority of college basketball, but if we've learned one thing under this new transfer portal is that it's become a 24/7, 365-day a year recruiting process now.

Now it's never too early to look ahead and Rutgers Basketball currently has one scholarship open for next season, but that number could jump to as high as three or more should guys like Ron Harper Jr. and Caleb McConnell decide not to return.

Now the staff could opt the high school route, but the more likely situation is that they will explore the transfer portal as they've already begun reaching out to prospects.

So with that being said The Knight Report decided to keep a tracker of each transfer portal prospect they reach out too, along with some interesting stats and analytics about each player.