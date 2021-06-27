It was a big week for Rutgers football as several recruits visited the campus, including class of 2022’s three-star commit Rashad Rochelle.

“It’s everything I expected it to be and I’m just glad to be out here, it’s amazing,” Rochelle said. “The campus has that real college feel and I feel like you get the true college experience here so I just can’t wait to actually be here.”

