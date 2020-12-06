2022 RB LeQuint Allen talks Rutgers Football, top six schools
Back in March, 2022 running back LeQuint Allen, a proud in-state high school product, tweeted that he was "honored" to receive an offer from the university of his home state. He last visited Rutger...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news