2022 OL Asamoah on Rutgers commitment: 'This is where I wanted to be'
There’s no team in the nation recruiting the 2022 class as hard as Rutgers is right now.The Scarlet Knights have landed their third offensive line recruit in the cycle in the last three days, this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news