 2022 NFL Combine Numbers: Rutgers Football Edition
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-04 14:07:21 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 NFL Combine Numbers: Rutgers Football Edition

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The 2022 NFL Draft Combine is happening as we speak in Indianapolis this week and it features two Rutgers Football players in running back Isaih Pacheco and wide receiver Bo Melton.

With that being said, let's see how the the former Scarlet Knights did in his performances in front of some of the NFL's top scouts, coaches, General Managers and more.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Running Back Isaih Pacheco

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

N/A


BENCH PRESS

N/A

VERTICAL JUMP

N/A


BROAD JUMP

N/A


THREE CONE DRILL

N/A


HEIGHT ADJUSTED SPEED SCORE

N/A


20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

60 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Wide Receiver Bo Melton

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

4.34

5th among wide receivers

BENCH PRESS

N/A

VERTICAL JUMP

38 inches

7th among wide receivers

BROAD JUMP

121 inches

(10' 1")

25th among wide receivers

THREE CONE DRILL

6.98

2nd among wide receivers

HEIGHT ADJUSTED SPEED SCORE

103.63

6th among wide receivers

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

60 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Stay tuned right here as this link will be updated throughout the week with the latest performance numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}