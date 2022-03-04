2022 NFL Combine Numbers: Rutgers Football Edition
The 2022 NFL Draft Combine is happening as we speak in Indianapolis this week and it features two Rutgers Football players in running back Isaih Pacheco and wide receiver Bo Melton.
With that being said, let's see how the the former Scarlet Knights did in his performances in front of some of the NFL's top scouts, coaches, General Managers and more.
Running Back Isaih Pacheco
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
40 YARD DASH
|
N/A
|
|
BENCH PRESS
|
N/A
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
N/A
|
|
BROAD JUMP
|
N/A
|
|
THREE CONE DRILL
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
20 YARD SHUTTLE
|
N/A
|
60 YARD SHUTTLE
|
N/A
Wide Receiver Bo Melton
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
40 YARD DASH
|
4.34
|
5th among wide receivers
|
BENCH PRESS
|
N/A
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
38 inches
|
7th among wide receivers
|
BROAD JUMP
|
121 inches
(10' 1")
|
25th among wide receivers
|
THREE CONE DRILL
|
6.98
|
2nd among wide receivers
|
103.63
|
6th among wide receivers
|
20 YARD SHUTTLE
|
N/A
|
60 YARD SHUTTLE
|
N/A
Stay tuned right here as this link will be updated throughout the week with the latest performance numbers.
