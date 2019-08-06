News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 New York QB McCauley enjoys another trip to Rutgers

Xbhzlvusiqbpfb0fiyn4
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Archbishop Stepinac (NY) has a family connection on the offensive side of the ball in the McCauley brothers and Rutgers has expressed interest in both in the last two offseasons.The staff played ho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}