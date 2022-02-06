2022 LB Ryan Russo details Rutgers Football commitment

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound backer took some time out of his day to speak with The Knight Report about his decision, recent official visit to campus and more.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the people that have made this possible," Russo said in his commitment tweet. "First off, thank you to all of my high school coaches, especially coaches Jeff Weachter and Danny Lansanah for all they have done for me. They you to my favorite youth football coach, coach Spriggs for being the first coach to believe in me other than my dad. Most importantly tahnk you to my parents for their support and sacrifices along with my older brother who has pushed me to be the best version of myself for as long as I can remember. Finally, thank you to the coaches at Rutgers, I'm excited for this next chapter and can't wait to get to work."

Russo also spent the past weekend on campus for an official visit with the coaches and some of the players.

"I spent most of Saturday night hanging out with the coaches and everyone else there," said Russo. "After that we went off with our player host which was really cool. Then on Sunday we did a tour of everything from the school to the athletic facilities and we learned a lot about the program."

Now Russo has some pretty big name teammates coming up through the ranks over the next few years, such as Rutgers offerees Marquese Williams and Stone Saunders, he hopes some of his former teammates will join him on the banks.

