Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Imhotep Charter ATH White earns first offer from Rutgers

Kbctvkq93pb5hcl7gxfw
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

The Scarlet Knights were the first program to offer 2022 Imhotep Charter (PA) athlete Enai White last Friday. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder recently transferred from Pennington School (NJ), where he sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}