2022 Illinois ATH Rashad Rochelle commits to Rutgers Football
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
Class of 2022, Springfield High School (IL) athlete Rashad Rochelle announced today that he has verbally committed to play college football at Rutgers University.
The Illinois native is listed as a 6-foot, 170-pound prospect is listed as an athlete recruit and plays quarterback for his high school team, but he will coming to Rutgers as a wide receiver recruit.
@GregSchiano @TiUnderwood @nexgenscouting @rashad_rochelle ,,, #THINKBIG #DREAMBIG #BlessedGratefulThankful ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚪🔺️🔺️ @RFootball pic.twitter.com/jELJHF7C5W— Rashad Rochelle (@rashad_rochelle) October 20, 2020
The Scarlet Knights offered the Illinois athlete about a month ago in late September and and he's been very high on the program ever since.
“I had a Zoom meeting with Coach Underwood the day before Coach Schiano offered me and he’s real too. Both of their personalities are cool. Some adults don’t understand teenage lingo, but Coach Schiano and Coach Underwood know how to joke around yet still get their point across and be serious. Those two can definitely relate to kids like me.”
The Illinois native is the second verbal commit in Rutgers' 2022 recruiting class joining the likes of fellow wide receiver recruit Addison Copeland.