News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 11:44:59 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Hudson Catholic OL Taj White receives offer from Rutgers

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Rutgers has seen seven class of 2021 prospects commit to the program in May alone and head coach Greg Schiano is already building his board for next year’s cycle.Hudson Catholic (NJ) OL Taj White i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}