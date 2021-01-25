2022 Georgia RB Victor Venn talks new Rutgers Football offer
Rutgers is still looking at all possible options to upgrade their roster for the 2021 season, but they’ve also gone full steam ahead on the 2022 recruiting class.One of the new prospects in the cla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news