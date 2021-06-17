Rutgers Basketball hosted one of their top targets on Thursday afternoon, as class of 2022 point guard Christian Winborne of the Gilman School (MD) took a trip up to campus.

“The visit went really well," Winborne told TKR. "I had a great opportunity to sit and talk face to face with coach Steve Pikiell and his staff. I also took a tour of the campus and really had a chance to see how invested the school is in their program with the new facilities along with their academics."

