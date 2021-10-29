2022 forward Braeden Moore decommits from Rutgers Basketball

"After much prayer and conversations with my coaches and family, I’m excited to announce that I will attend Donda Academy for my senior year. I have also made the decision to re-open my recruitment. #Decommitted"

The three-star prospect originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in late July and seemed excited to join about some of the things that head coach Steve Pikiell was doing and where the program was headed. However that isn't the case anymore.

Class of 2022 forward Braeden Moore took to Twitter today to announce his decision to not only transfer from Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) to the Donda Academy in California, but he also announced announce that he has decommitted from the Rutgers basketball program.

Two programs to keep an eye on in Moore's recruitment are Nebraska and Wisconsin as those are the other two schools that he took official visits to this past summer.

NEBRASKA: “That was a crazy day because they offered me while on a phone call and ever since they’ve just been recruiting me really hard. Coach Matt Abdelmassih is the head recruiter over there and I talk with both him and coach (Fred) Hoiberg a lot. Nebraska is really trying to turn their program around, coach Hoiberg is a really special coach and he clearly knows what he is doing. They really like how I play, come off screens and all that sort of stuff. I feel like they would let me play my game. Also they already hit the recruiting trail pretty hard in 2021, so that’s good to see and they are headed in the right direction.”

WISCONSIN: "Wisconsin is so big that it takes a whole day to tour that thing. It was about a two-hour tour, but it was a ton of fun. It definitely like gives me perspective because I live in Nashville, so I'm always around like smaller campuses, kind of. Vanderbilt's not that big, and Lipscomb and Belmont are not that big at all, so going to a big campus like this, I was really waiting for that, and I really liked it, actually."

Stay tuned for more on Moore and where Rutgers Basketball could look to next right here on The Knight Report!