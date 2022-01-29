2022 Florida WR Isaiah Nesmith commits to Rutgers Football as PWO
Rutgers Football landed yet another preferred walk-on commitment this week as Florida wide receiver Isaiah Nesmith announced his decision to join the program via Twitter on Thursday.
Nesmith is listed as a 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout from American Heritage High School, one of the top talent producing programs throughout the entire state of Florida.
Not too long after his decision, Nesmith caught up with The Knight Report to talk about his commitment.
“I chose Rutgers because I believe in what they are building," Nesmith told TKR. "Everyone is all in on making Rutgers a top program."
Another thing that helped seal the deal was his relationship with wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, who has been in contact with Nesmith since the beginning.
“We had a relationship ever since we first met,” said Nesmith. “The main thing that I noticed was that he was really real and personable with both my family and I. He has always kept it real for me and my family has a lot of trust in him.”
Nesmith took an official visit to campus last weekend and that was the final piece that sealed the deal.
“We went through the whole campus,” he said. “Then we went to a couple restaurants and Top Golf, while my parents went to Schiano’s house to hang out.”
Now that Nesmith is all committed, he plans on talking to a few of his teammates who currently have Rutgers offers in WR Santana Fleming and DB Shamar McNeil about possibly joining him on the banks.
“I’m definitely trying to work on a couple of those guys,” said Nesmith. “But if they are looking to build something great, I’d say Rutgers is that place.”
