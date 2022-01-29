2022 Florida WR Isaiah Nesmith commits to Rutgers Football as PWO

Rutgers Football landed yet another preferred walk-on commitment this week as Florida wide receiver Isaiah Nesmith announced his decision to join the program via Twitter on Thursday. Nesmith is listed as a 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout from American Heritage High School, one of the top talent producing programs throughout the entire state of Florida. Not too long after his decision, Nesmith caught up with The Knight Report to talk about his commitment. “I chose Rutgers because I believe in what they are building," Nesmith told TKR. "Everyone is all in on making Rutgers a top program."

Another thing that helped seal the deal was his relationship with wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, who has been in contact with Nesmith since the beginning. “We had a relationship ever since we first met,” said Nesmith. “The main thing that I noticed was that he was really real and personable with both my family and I. He has always kept it real for me and my family has a lot of trust in him.” Nesmith took an official visit to campus last weekend and that was the final piece that sealed the deal. “We went through the whole campus,” he said. “Then we went to a couple restaurants and Top Golf, while my parents went to Schiano’s house to hang out.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXNzdWhoaGhoISEhIExldOKAmXMgZ28gZmFtLiBUaGF04oCZcyBt YWpvcvCfkpogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hrRHVNZHZnbnAiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ya0R1TWR2Z25wPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHNhbnRhbmEg ZmxlbWluZyAoQDZUYWtlbWRlZXApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vNlRha2VtZGVlcC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4Njc3MjA1MzYxMzIwMzQ1OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Now that Nesmith is all committed, he plans on talking to a few of his teammates who currently have Rutgers offers in WR Santana Fleming and DB Shamar McNeil about possibly joining him on the banks. “I’m definitely trying to work on a couple of those guys,” said Nesmith. “But if they are looking to build something great, I’d say Rutgers is that place.”