Although Rutgers Football isn’t quite done just yet with the 2021 recruiting cycle, the staff is starting to shift some focus to the 2022 class this week, as they have sent out scholarship offers to a couple of recruits.

One of the Scarlet Knights’ newest targets is Florida linebacker Omar Graham Jr. out of Stranahan High School down in Florida. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect added his Rutgers offer late Friday night and spoke with The Knight Report not too long after.