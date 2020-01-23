Rutgers recently offered 2022 Elizabeth (NJ) point guard Jayden Pierre after watching him for the first time and TKR caught up with him following his matchup with a few other Scarlet Knights targets.

He's already been to a game, has a family connection to the school and has been keeping a close eye on them as they navigate through the season.

"They're playing real good basketball," Pierre said. "I caught a couple games on TV and they're playing real well. I like the energy that they're playing with and they have a really good environment."