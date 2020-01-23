News More News
2022 Elizabeth G Jayden Pierre talks Rutgers offer and more

Rutgers recently offered 2022 Elizabeth (NJ) point guard Jayden Pierre after watching him for the first time and TKR caught up with him following his matchup with a few other Scarlet Knights targets.

He's already been to a game, has a family connection to the school and has been keeping a close eye on them as they navigate through the season.

"They're playing real good basketball," Pierre said. "I caught a couple games on TV and they're playing real well. I like the energy that they're playing with and they have a really good environment."

Rutgers along with Florida and Robert Morris have offered the 6-foot point guard so far, and Rhode Island is probably next to offer according to Pierre. He's far away from picking a school and is currently letting the process unfold, but when the time comes he will definitely be able to identify which school is the best fit.

"My family and I value education," he said. "Basketball wise, I'm looking for a coach that lets me play my game and lets their guards play. A good system and a good environment."

Pierre is a prospect to watch for Rutgers basketball fans. The staff has really prioritized the state of New Jersey and Pierre is certainly one that they've been on hard early.

