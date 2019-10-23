News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 18:02:07 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 DL Keith Miles soaking in Big 10 atmospheres, interest

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) is currently enjoying a 7-0 start to its season and it hasn’t been the only thing class of 2022 defensive lineman Keith Miles has had the chance to embrace on the gridiron.The...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}