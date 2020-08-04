2022 DL Kaleb Artis feeling out Rutgers, overall recruitment
St. Francis Prep (NY) 2022 defensive lineman Kaleb Artis has gotten a feel for the recruiting process and how tedious it can be for an underclassman to have to initiate contact with dozens of coach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news