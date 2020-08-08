2022 DL Denis Jaquez says three schools are reaching out the most
One of the top prospects in the state of New Jersey for the 2022 class is defensive lineman Denis Jaquez who plays for St. Augustine Prep in Richland, New Jersey.The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news