2022 DePaul Catholic DL Q'yaeir Price commits to Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect is currently listed as a defensive end, but projects as a guy who will play on the interior at the next level. In the end Price chose Rutgers over 11 other scholarship offers from programs such as Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia and a few others.

Rutgers Football has landed yet another one of New Jersey's top prospects as they received a commitment from DePaul Catholic High School's very own Qyaeir Price .

Price recently decommitted from Syracuse, as he was committed to the Orange since early July. However it was the interest he was receving from not only the Rutgers coaches, but some of the current commits that was too much to pass up.

“A lot of kids are starting to think about staying home now,” he said. “They think going out of state now won’t be as great as the opportunity they have at their in-state school. What Rutgers is doing is impressive and it’s important to keep the New Jersey kids home. I believe we play in the toughest league in America, so why not use those kids to build your program up.”

At the moment Price is ranked as the number 27 overall prospect in the country in the state of New Jersey for his class. He is currently ranked a 5.5, three-star prospect, but has the ability to move up in the next rankings update.

Stay tuned for more on Price and other RFootball recruits right here on The Knight Report.