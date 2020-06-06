News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Delaware DL Micah Wing high on Rutgers after recent offer

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

With the class of 2021 pretty close to full, the Rutgers Football staff has started to shift a lot of their focus towards building relationships with some class of 2022 prospects. Just last week th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}