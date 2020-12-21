Wherever he goes, expect the college coaches to follow. Bowen is a standout point guard with a dozen reported offers. Rutgers offered in October of 2019, and in a recent video conference interview with Zach "SchuZ" Schumaker, he spoke about the Scarlet Knights, among other schools.

Worcester, Massachusetts, 2022 guard Dasonte Bowen recently transferred to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire after making a name for himself at Worcester Academy.

Bowen additionally said he knows Geo Baker, and he added that he's hearing a lot from Michigan, Iowa and Miami, among others. Prior to COVID-19, he said he had plans to visit Rutgers, and he said he still wants to visit once everything reopens.

"The relationship's pretty good still. They check up on me here and there," Bowen told Schumaker. "I still stay in contact with the assistant [Karl Hobbs] a lot. He's a Boston guy. I already had a relationship before he got there."

Georgia, Boston College, Connecticut also have been in contact with Bowen, a 6-3, 170-pound point guard with a lot of athleticism and a high basketball IQ. Bowen has a nice mid-range game but does a solid well scoring on all three levels of the court. His ability to shoot off the pick and roll will be an advantage.

"I think I'm a better point guard now, more athletic," he said. "The things I did good, I do even better now. I think [I'm] going to be a whole different player when I touch the floor again."

Bowen told Schumaker that he's looking to play college ball at a place where he can be the lead guard. He understands that he may not start immediately, but he wants to be at a school where an opportunity to run the offense is there for him to take.

He understands that Rutgers could be that spot, particularly once Baker is gone.

"They're doing pretty well right now," he said of Rutgers after their hot 6-0 start to the season. "I'll definitely keep them in the back of my head, for sure."