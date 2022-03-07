 TheKnightReport - 2022 combo guard RJ Luis talks new Rutgers offer, Sunday trip to campus
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-07 16:53:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2022 combo guard RJ Luis talks new Rutgers offer, Sunday trip to campus

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball currently has two recruits signed in the class of 2022, but they are hoping to add a few more to close out this recruiting cycle.

One of the program’s newest targets is guard RJ Luis who is a Florida native that is currently playing his high school ball up at Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 6-foot-6, 170-pound combo guard spent his Sunday afternoon up in Piscataway, New Jersey on a visit to Rutgers and after talk with the staff following the game he earned himself a new offer from the Scarlet Knights.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}