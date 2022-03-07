2022 combo guard RJ Luis talks new Rutgers offer, Sunday trip to campus

Rutgers Basketball currently has two recruits signed in the class of 2022, but they are hoping to add a few more to close out this recruiting cycle.

One of the program’s newest targets is guard RJ Luis who is a Florida native that is currently playing his high school ball up at Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 6-foot-6, 170-pound combo guard spent his Sunday afternoon up in Piscataway, New Jersey on a visit to Rutgers and after talk with the staff following the game he earned himself a new offer from the Scarlet Knights.